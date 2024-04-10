HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.