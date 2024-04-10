HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,694 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.