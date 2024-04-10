HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

