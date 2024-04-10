HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.