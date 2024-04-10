HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.