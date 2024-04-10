HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

