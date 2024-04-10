HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

