HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,780,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

