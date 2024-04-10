HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

