HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

