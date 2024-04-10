HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

Exelon stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

