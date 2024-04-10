HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

