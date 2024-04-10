HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,631,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,994 shares of company stock worth $95,800,362. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

