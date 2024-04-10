HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.