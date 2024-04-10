HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 11,889 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Farmers National Banc worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,203 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,528 shares of company stock worth $21,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.1 %

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

