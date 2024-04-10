HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

