HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 7,802 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

