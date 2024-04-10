HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 791 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $86.31 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.