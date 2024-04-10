HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 859 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $98,687,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

