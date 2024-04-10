HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 97 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $276.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $253.90. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

