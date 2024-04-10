HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 241.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

