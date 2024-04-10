HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 53,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 95,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

