HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,575,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIGI opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.