HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

