Head to Head Analysis: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $640.00 million 1.02 $12.36 million ($0.63) -36.79

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -2.68% 0.64% 0.47%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

