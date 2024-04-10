Head-To-Head Comparison: NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NewLake Capital Partners and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NewLake Capital Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.00 -$12.76 million ($1.46) N/A

NewLake Capital Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats NewLake Capital Partners on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri.

