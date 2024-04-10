Head-To-Head Survey: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) vs. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Borealis Foods and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply Good Foods 0 2 4 0 2.67

Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Simply Good Foods 11.12% 10.12% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Borealis Foods and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -23.81 Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 2.64 $133.57 million $1.39 23.60

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Borealis Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

