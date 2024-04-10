HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,731 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.41% of HealthEquity worth $80,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

