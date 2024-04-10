Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HXL opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.46.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

