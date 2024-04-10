Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.5 %

HXL stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

View Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Hexcel by 840.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.