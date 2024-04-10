Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

