Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.31% of Hibbett worth $40,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $852.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

