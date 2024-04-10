Highlands REIT (HHDS) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) is one of 275 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Highlands REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -33.24% -4.51% -3.04% Highlands REIT Competitors -1.76% -0.50% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million -$10.30 million -11.83 Highlands REIT Competitors $990.60 million $135.74 million 30.03

This table compares Highlands REIT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Highlands REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT. Highlands REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Highlands REIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Highlands REIT Competitors 3497 12926 13318 326 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Highlands REIT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Highlands REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 26.66, meaning that its share price is 2,566% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highlands REIT rivals beat Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

