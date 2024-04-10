Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.80

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 136.25 ($1.72), with a volume of 94338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.20 ($1.72).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.87. The company has a market capitalization of £756.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

