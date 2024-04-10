i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at CIBC

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

About i-80 Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

