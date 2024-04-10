i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at CIBC

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.71.
i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
