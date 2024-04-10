Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

