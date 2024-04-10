ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.17. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 109,785 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

