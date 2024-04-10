IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of IDACORP worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

