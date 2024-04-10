IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $699.95

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 699.95 ($8.86) and traded as high as GBX 732.75 ($9.27). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 724.50 ($9.17), with a volume of 449,917 shares.

IGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.87) to GBX 782 ($9.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 709.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.95. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,216.22%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($85,938.49). 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

