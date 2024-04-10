Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on the stock.
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.6 %
LON IPX opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 871 ($11.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of £580.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.
Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.
Insider Activity
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.