Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LON IPX opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 871 ($11.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of £580.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About Impax Asset Management Group

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.61), for a total value of £87,001.74 ($110,114.85). In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.61), for a total value of £87,001.74 ($110,114.85). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,205.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,506,500. Insiders own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

