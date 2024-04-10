Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $338.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at $41,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

