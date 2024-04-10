Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,411,496.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

