Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,411,496.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.
Citi Trends Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CTRN stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90.
CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
