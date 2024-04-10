Insider Buying: Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$34.14 ($22.61) per share, with a total value of A$4,096,920.00 ($2,713,192.05).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Millner bought 181,635 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
