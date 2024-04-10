Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 688 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,441.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,163.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

