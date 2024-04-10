Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 4,726 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,597,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $360.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 1.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.75 and a 200-day moving average of $390.21.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

