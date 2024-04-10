Insider Selling: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Stampede Drilling Stock Up 6.4 %

CVE SDI opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Stampede Drilling had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0649718 earnings per share for the current year.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It provides drilling rig services; and leases drilling rigs; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

