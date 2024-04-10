Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Chairman Sells 1,565,681 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 897,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.78 million. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Noble Financial increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.