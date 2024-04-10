Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.63% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

BLES opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

