Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Announces Earnings Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of IVP opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

