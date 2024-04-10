Instrumental Wealth LLC Sells 305 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Instrumental Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.26.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

